Lambton pool grandstand demolition begins after concrete cancer closure

Updated May 8 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:24am
The closed grandstand. Picture by Simone De Peak
Demolition of Lambton pool's deteriorated grandstand has begun to make way for a new and improved seating structure.

