Demolition of Lambton pool's deteriorated grandstand has begun to make way for a new and improved seating structure.
The 60-year-old grandstand has been out of action for months due to concrete cancer, and temporary stands were installed in time for school swimming carnivals in January.
The stand tear-down began on May 8 and work has been timed to coincide with the upcoming winter closure of the pool on May 28.
The new grandstand will hold 800 people. New features include accessible seating and viewing platforms catered to wheelchairs and prams, as well as additional storage.
City of Newcastle has called for tenders to construct the new concrete grandstand and hopes to appoint a contractor for the work by the end of May.
City of Newcastle's Infrastructure Advisory Committee chair councillor Peta Winney-Baartz said Lambton Swimming Centre was the Hunter's most popular swimming centre, so the upgrade was important to serve the community.
"With a growing population, replacing the current grandstand with a structure that can accommodate up to 800 people while also catering for the needs of sporting clubs and improved accessibility will contribute to Lambton Swimming Centre's safe operation into the future while meeting the needs of its many diverse users," Cr Winney-Baartz said.
A program of maintenance has started at Lambton Swimming Centre and includes safety upgrades, painting, and changeroom improvements, whilst the installation of a more efficient heating system is also underway.
