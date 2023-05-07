Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Swimmers from 10 to 84 years-old plunged into Merewether Baths for firsts swim of season

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
May 7 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young Mackerels Kobe Weiner and Billie Eder took plunged into the pool at season launch. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Young Mackerels Kobe Weiner and Billie Eder took plunged into the pool at season launch. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

It was on for young and old at the Merewether Mackerels Winter Swimming Club season launch on May 7. The event drew record participation rates and 74-year age range.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.