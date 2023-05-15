Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Maitland masseur Merv Fullford pleads guilty to sexually touching clients in middle of trial

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated May 15 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland massage therapist Merv Fullford had pleaded not guilty to 28 charges relating to 14 clients. He changed some of his pleas on Friday and was refused bail.
Maitland massage therapist Merv Fullford had pleaded not guilty to 28 charges relating to 14 clients. He changed some of his pleas on Friday and was refused bail.

A MAITLAND masseur has spent his first nights behind bars after he sensationally pleaded guilty on Friday to sexually touching a number of female clients during appointments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.