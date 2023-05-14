Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

How Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga stayed positive despite the mounting pressure

By Robert Dillon
Updated May 14 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 6:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Fitzgibbon congratulates Kalyn Ponga after his try against the Titans. Picture by Getty Images
Lachlan Fitzgibbon congratulates Kalyn Ponga after his try against the Titans. Picture by Getty Images

KNIGHTS skipper Kalyn Ponga has bounced back from arguably the worst performance of his NRL career to produce one of the best in a 46-26 triumph against the Gold Coast at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.