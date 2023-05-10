After a "whirlwind" 12 months, Caitlan Johnston knows 2022 is going to be a tough act to follow.
The Belmont 22-year-old produced a barnstorming debut for NSW as the Blues triumphed over Queensland in State of Origin in June.
The Knights enforcer starred as Newcastle secured an historic NRLW premiership with grand final victory over Parramatta in October.
Then in November, she made her international debut, proving pivotal as Australia demolished New Zealand 54-4 at Old Trafford to secure the Rugby League World Cup.
Johnston was also named in the Dally M team of the year.
"It was a whirlwind," Johnston said.
"Last year there was two NRLWs in one year. I had an injury at the start of the year so unfortunately I missed that [postponed 2021] season.
"That kind of drove me to want to get back and play another year for the Newcastle Knights.
"I didn't think I'd tick off a lot of other things. Coming back from injury, I didn't think I'd get an opportunity to be picked for Origin.
"To have that opportunity and then win an Origin, to then come home to play NRLW and then to go on to a World Cup over in England was massive.
"It was all my goals in one year kind of ticked off, and all at the age of 21."
The Knights made it clear Johnston was key to their future, signing the Hunter Sports High School teacher's aide to a three-year deal this month.
She could have gone elsewhere but wanted to continue what has been started.
"I've had other clubs interested but, like I said from day dot, Newcastle is home for me and obviously being a local here and playing a lot of my junior rugby league here has been something that I've been passionate about," Johnston said.
"To come home was a no-brainer, so when they offered the three years I definitely took that opportunity with both hands.
"Last year, winning a premiership was just a taste of what the club has to offer."
Defending their premiership title will be a target, but first the Knights prop wants to be able to hit the ground running after a disrupted start to 2023 due to injury.
Johnston tore the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in her left leg playing for the Knights in the NSW Women's Premiership and underwent knee surgery last week.
It has ruled her out of the two-game State of Origin series in June but Johnston is focused on the Knights' season-opener against the Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 22.
"That pretty much draws the line with both Origins, which is unfortunate, but, for me, it's just to get myself ready for NRLW," Johnston said.
"I'm excited to see what this season is held for and what we can build here again. My goal is to win another premiership for this club, whether it be this year or years to come.
"But I think that will be our mindset this year, to see whether that is where we get to."
Meanwhile, two New Zealand internationals are among six more NRLW signings revealed by the Knights on Wednesday.
Backs Abigail Roache and Laishon Albert-Jones, who is the niece of Kiwi rugby league legend Stacey Jones, both played in the final of the Rugby League Women's World Cup at Old Trafford in November.
Parramatta prop Rima Butler, who played against the Knights in the 2022 NRLW grand final, and Eels junior Tamerah Leati, an outside back, are also headed to Newcastle.
Queensland under-19 representatives Jayde Herdegen (five-eighth) and Felila Kia (centre) have also been signed by the Knights.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.