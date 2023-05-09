Newcastle Herald
Novocastrian Jon Brady leads Northampton to promotion

By Craig Kerry
Updated May 9 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:30pm
Jon Brady celebrates promotion. Picture by Barrington Coombs, PA/Getty Images.
Newcastle's Jon Brady has led Northampton Town back to the third tier of English football, a year after a heart-breaking end to their promotion campaign.

