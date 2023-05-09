Novocastrian Jon Brady leads Northampton to promotion

Newcastle's Jon Brady has led Northampton Town back to the third tier of English football, a year after a heart-breaking end to their promotion campaign.
Northampton had a 1-0 win at Tranmere overnight to secure third spot in the EFL League Two and earn promotion to League One.
A strike from Sam Hoskins in the fifth minute proved the difference in a tense affair, although the Cobblers would have been promoted regardless because of other results.
But the win was a special moment for Brady, especially given the events of last year when his side missed out on goals scored following Bristol Rovers' 7-0 victory over Scunthorpe.
Northampton return to the third tier for the first time since being relegated in 2021.
"It's been very, very hard [to get to this position] but overall it's an incredible story really," Brady said after the win.
"Considering what's happened over a two and half year period, a take over with three games to go and we miss out by three points, then the problems we had then with injuries and players.
"Then we go last year, especially what happened at the end of last year where Scunthorpe, let's get it right, fielded a youth team [against Bristol Rovers] and it wasn't right.
"But we had to grit our teeth and go again.
"This doesn't usually happen to us, we don't come out on the right side of it and we're not really sure it has sunk in at the moment because there was a final twist in the tale.
"The boys are telling me there's a penalty on the 96th minute and you're thinking 'here we go again', and you're just pushed right to the very edge all the time.
"I'm just pleased for everyone in the town, I'm really pleased first and foremost for our chairman, he's been so supportive.
"I'm pleased for all the staff, the media team, our immediate staff, the players and then the fans ultimately. They've been through a bit of torture themselves.
"Against all odds with half a team out, we've done it and it is an unbelievable achievement."
The 48-year-old, who grew up at Bar Beach and played youth football for Adamstown, has been manager of Northampton since May 2021, after starting at the club in 2016 as the under 16s boss.
Before that, Brady began his coaching career in the sixth tier at Brackley Town, where he ended his playing days in 2013.
He travelled to England as a teenager and carved out a professional career in the lower divisions across 14 clubs.
His most successful stint was at Rushden and Diamonds from 1998 to 2002, where he racked up 127 games and 17 goals. He came back to Newcastle in 2009 and trialled unsuccessfully for a spot at the Jets.
