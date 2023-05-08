Newcastle Harness Racing Club rethinks leading role

Newcastle Harness Racing Club (NHRC) are re-evaluating their top administrative position after setbacks in their search to replace former secretary-manager Wayne Smith.
NHRC lost Smith at the end of January after he resigned citing stress following more than four years in the top job. Before 2018, he had been administration manager at the club since 2004.
As secretary-manager, Smith took over what was effectively the chief executive position in 2018 and helped the club rein in expenses following a $300,000 loss the previous financial year.
The club had battled financially for a decade before that, but under Smith and a restructure following a review by a Harness Racing NSW appointed consultant, NHRC broke even the next year and continued to return stable results.
NHRC chairman Daryl Rodgers said in January that the club hoped to have a replacement for Smith appointed by the end of April.
Smith, who also left his honorary position as secretary of Maitland Harness Racing Club, had been helping NHRC on a casual basis until late last month.
Rodgers confirmed NHRC did appoint a replacement but they informed the club they had chosen a better-paying position elsewhere the day they were to start at Newcastle Paceway.
The chairman said more than 40 people applied for the role originally but many were unsuitable because they had no racing experience.
He said the club interviewed several applicants but were unable to find another suitable candidate.
"At this point in time we've just put it on hold for a fraction," Rodgers said.
"We've got a very good office administration staff and they are looking after things, and we're just playing it by ear."
Rodgers said the club "had some irons in the fire" but a restructure may be needed to attract the right person for the job.
"We have been advised that market value is probably $30,000 to $40,000 over what we were offering, so if we move that way, we've got to restructure the office," he said.
On the track on Monday, a daring drive from Robbie Morris on Songbird was a highlight of the eight-race card.
The five-year-old Kiwi mare was having her first start in Australia for Singleton trainer Aaron Goadsby and was sent out a $1.85 favourite in race five, an up to 52 ratings event.
Morris drove Songbird at the rear of the six-horse field and elected to hunt for an inside run in the straight before poking through a narrow gap between the leaders to nab a half-head win. It was part of double for Morris, who later won with Wills Way.
Glenn McElhinney also drove two winners - Raining On Ringo and Wherestheboy.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
