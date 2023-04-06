A PLAN to invest in Newcastle's inland pools over the next 20 years will go on public display next week, City of Newcastle has confirmed.
The council's Inland Pools Strategy 2043 is designed to safeguard the future of the Lambton, Wallsend, Mayfield, Stockton and Beresfield pools in the long term.
It proposes creating a reserve fund to ensure cash remains on hand to maintain the five public pools each year over the next 20 years, as well as a Wallsend pool expansion as the population booms in the city's west.
The council said the investigation also found the condition of the pools will enable them to operate without replacement for those two decades.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the draft strategy weighed up the pools' demands now and into the future as well as their present states.
"City of Newcastle's public swimming pools attract more than 300,000 visitors every year," she said.
"Independent research shows public satisfaction with our pools is more than 80%, making them just as popular as the Newcastle Art Gallery and Museum.
"The draft Inland Pools Strategy 2043 shows how our network of five swimming centres service the community in their own unique way and sets a strategic direction for each, including upgrading Wallsend Swimming Centre as our population in the western suburbs increases."
The Newcastle Herald reported in January that Lambton pool would receive a new grandstand due to concrete cancer, with Hunter United Diving Academy resorting to a state government grant for a spring board upgrade after a lack of community action.
"The condition of the facility is terrible," Hunter United Diving Academy president Eric Brooker said in November.
Feedback will open to stakeholders including the newly formed Inland Pools Community Network, which was formed through expressions of interest via the council to represent swimmers.
Colin Irvine, who spends most days at Lambton pool, said he was committed to being part of the swimming centre's future.
"These days I coach both swimming and water polo at Lambton Pool and am there most days. I can see the challenges faced by those running swimming pools from many perspectives," Mr Irvine said.
"I have been a swimmer all my life and have spent a lot of time at Lambton Pool. In my younger years I was an elite level competitive swimmer and water polo player. As an athlete, a parent, a coach, a business owner, and as a frequent user, I have an appreciation for the challenges faced by local and state authorities in balancing competing community needs with scarce resources."
Consultation will open after Easter.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
