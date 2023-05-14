A STATE MP has described those responsible for tearing up a Wallsend soccer field as "absolute flogs".
A vehicle was taken onto the playing surface at Federal Park some time on Friday night or early Saturday morning and used to damage turf throughout the park.
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery took to social media to urge anyone with information about the act of vandalism to contact Newcastle police.
"This idiotic behaviour impacts on the football teams playing there on Saturday morning," she wrote in a post on Facebook at the weekend.
"These football clubs are mums and dads, grandparents who dedicate a lot of their time to ensure their kids get a good go at sport.
"They don't need to be putting up with this crap in addition."
