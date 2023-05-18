Tyson Frizell says it would feel "like a debut again" to play State of Origin almost three years after his most recent NSW appearance.
The Knights forward, who hasn't played for the Blues since game three in 2020, is reportedly in the mix for Origin I in Adelaide on May 31.
The NSW and Queensland sides will be announced after this weekend's NRL games.
Frizell hasn't bought into the selection speculation, but told the Newcastle Herald he would love to pull on a Blues jersey once more.
"Definitely," the 31-year-old said. "I always want to be playing in those games.
"I've never worried about that playing footy, I've always worried about playing well for the team.
"If the opportunity comes, I'll be pretty stoked. It's been a while since I've been in that arena, so I guess it would be like a debut again."
Before injury ruled him out of contention for the 2021 series, Frizell had played 14 consecutive Origin matches.
He debuted in the second game of the 2016 series, which Queensland won, but was part of the Blues' series victories in 2018 and 2019.
From a struggling side, he and Knights teammate Jacob Saifiti were named in an extended NSW squad for the first Origin last year, but did not make the final team.
An ever-consistent player, many of Frizell's statistics this season are on par with his 2022 campaign but he has emerged as a genuine leader for the Knights, co-captaining the side in most games due to the absences of Kalyn Ponga and Jayden Brailey.
The 226-game back-rower's effort-plays, like his 70-metre pursuit of Warriors flyer Ed Kosi in round six, have not gone unnoticed.
"This is the best Tyson has played for our club," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said.
Frizell has scored four tries in nine games this season, including a cracking four-pointer in Newcastle's 46-26 win over the Gold Coast on Sunday.
But the former Australian and Welsh international downplayed his chances of being picked for the Blues.
"There's a lot of great players," he said.
"If I get the opportunity, I'll be more than ready to play.
"I feel like I'm a consistent player and I always have been. I never say I have great form, I just stay there.
"Whether it's good or bad, that's for people to judge.
"I can look myself in the mirror after every game and know that I've done the work and played well.
"If I get the opportunity again, I'll be over the moon."
Frizell's try against the Titans less than a minute before half-time helped Newcastle level at 12-all.
It came off a deep Kalyn Ponga grubber and was reminiscent of previous tries the forward has scored off kicks.
"KP, a lot of people stand off him when he plays footy, and coming out of that corner," Frizell said.
"I was lucky enough to be in that position.
"I'd probably been looking for one of those kinds of tries.
"It was just off the cuff.
"You can just feel that a lot of players stand off him and I got the opportunity.
"He executed well with the kick. If it wasn't in front of me, I probably wouldn't have scored it."
Frizell, who has played every game for Newcastle in 2023, will be out to add to his try-scoring tally when the Knights meet Cronulla in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
