Macquarie's Royce Geoffrey has copped a four-match suspension after fronting the Newcastle Rugby League judiciary on Wednesday night.
Geoffrey was referred straight to the panel after being charged with contrary conduct from a fiery grand final replay against hosts Maitland on the weekend.
BarTV Sports footage shows the Scorpions centre speaking with a touch judge after full-time.
Macquarie were defeated 25-16 by the Pickers at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday with one player sent off and four others spending time in the sin-bin.
Geoffrey won't be available again for the Scorpions, who have the bye this round, until they travel to meet Wyong on June 24.
He will be sidelined for encounters against Lakes, Wyong, The Entrance and Souths.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
