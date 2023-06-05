KATHLEEN Folbigg has been pardoned, NSW Attorney-General Michael Daley has announced, sensationally ending a 20-year incarceration.
Mr Daley said he had received a memorandum from former NSW chief justice Tom Bathurst, who headed the inquiry into Folbigg's convictions, ahead of a final report.
The convictions are not quashed, but an unconditional pardon means she will not have to serve the rest of her sentence.
It means there is reasonable doubt relating to "all of her 2003 convictions", Mr Daley said.
Ms Folbigg was jailed in 2003 for killing her four children and is serving a 25-year minimum sentence after being found guilty of three counts of murder and one of manslaughter.
Mr Daley told reporters in Sydney that Mr Bathurst said he had "reached a view there is reasonable doubt as to the guilt of Ms Folbigg".
While his final report is yet to come, Mr Daley said he had accepted an offer of Mr Bathurst's summary findings.
Mr Daley said he had sought advice over the weekend and weighed his options after receiving the memorandum detailing those positions on Friday.
"I consider that his reasons establish exceptional circumstances of the kind that weigh heavily in the favour of [a pardon]," he said.
Mr Daley said he had spoken to Craig Folbigg, noting it would be a difficult day for him, and had ensured Ms Folbigg had support.
"That's a private conservation, but I had a lovely conversation with him today," Mr Daley said when asked about Mr Folbigg's reaction to his former wife's pardon.
Mr Daley said he had not spoken to Ms Folbigg directly and was unaware of her reaction, but had taken steps to ensure she had support when she found out ahead of the press conference.
He urged people not to harass Ms Folbigg and "let her get on with the rest of her life".
"It's been a 20-year ordeal for her," Mr Daley said.
"If she's not out already she will be soon."
He said it was premature to consider whether compensation would be payable.
"This has been a terrible ordeal for everyone concerned and I hope that our actions today can put some closure on this 20-year-old matter," Mr Daley said.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.