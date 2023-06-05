Newcastle Herald
Kathleen Folbigg pardon after 20 years

Matt Carr
Matt Carr
Updated June 5 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:34am
Kathleen Folbigg, centre, leaving court in her original trial.
Kathleen Folbigg, centre, leaving court in her original trial.

KATHLEEN Folbigg has been pardoned, NSW Attorney-General Michael Daley has announced, sensationally ending a 20-year incarceration.

