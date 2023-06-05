THE last 20 years have been horrific, says Kathleen Folbigg's best friend and tireless campaigner, Tracy Chapman.
"Today, due to Dr Emma Cunliffe's book 'Murder, Medicine and Motherhood' and Professor Carola Vinuesa's research, my friend's innocence has finally been proven after Kathleen has spent two decades in prison," Ms Chapman said.
"My thanks go to them and many other people who have supported and called for Kathleen's freedom.
"I know the past 20 years have been horrific for Kathleen, not least for the pain and suffering she has had to endure following the loss of her four children. They were gorgeous children."
Caleb, even at 19 days old was a placid baby with intense eyes and long fingers of a future piano player, while Patrick, despite all his medical issues with epilepsy and blindness, was focused on discovering the world around him through his hands, she said.
"Sarah was cheeky, poking her tongue when you called her name, and found fun and joy in the simplest of things - playing with her toys and chasing her dad around," Ms Chapman said.
"Laura was an empathetic and compassionate little kid. They are all missed every day."
Rhanee Rego, Ms Folbigg's lawyer, thanked the Attorney General for "making an evidence-informed decision today".
"This case reminds us that we are all human and our legal system can make mistakes," Ms Rego said.
"It also reminds us that we have the capacity to do great things in the pursuit of truth. It is Ms Folbigg's hope that the legal system will thoroughly investigate sudden infant deaths before seeking to blame parents without good reason to do so."
Ms Folbigg's case should reignite the discussion to strengthen the interactions between law and science, and to make important reforms to ensure the legal system makes decisions based on the best scientific evidence available, not speculation, she said.
"It is impossible to comprehend the injury that has been inflicted upon Kathleen Folbigg - the pain of losing her children, close to two decades locked away in maximum security prisons for crimes which science has proved never occurred.
"This decision highlights the need for Australia to consider seriously implementing an independent body for reviewing miscarriages of justice, such as those which have been established in the United Kingdom, Scotland, Norway, New Zealand and Canada.
"We strongly urge the Attorneys-General across the country to prioritise a review of their post-conviction review systems as a matter of priority.
"Ms Folbigg's freedom today is a breakthrough moment on a long and painful journey. We have all been inspired by her persistence for the truth to be known."
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
