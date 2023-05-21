Newcastle Herald
Public hospitals had 'fewer and fewer outpatient clinics', AMA says, as the NSW Surgical Care Taskforce gets to work

By Damon Cronshaw
May 21 2023 - 7:00pm
Dr Fiona Van Leeuwen, chair of the Hunter General Practitioners' Association. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Long waitlists to see specialists in the Hunter and statewide raise questions about why some doctors are turning away from the public health system, GP groups say.

