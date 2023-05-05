Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Mark Codrington's 18-month for a knee replacement at John Hunter Hospital 'too long', as Minns government moves to tackle elective surgery waiting list

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
May 6 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lake Macquarie's Mark Codrington faces an 18-month wait to get a knee replacement at John Hunter Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.