Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp urges patience on key Hunter infrastructure projects as Labor deals with budget 'black hole'

May 5 2023 - 5:00am
Tim Crakanthorp talking to the Newcastle Herald in Newcastle on Thursday. Picture by Michael Parris
Tim Crakanthorp talking to the Newcastle Herald in Newcastle on Thursday. Picture by Michael Parris

The Minister for the Hunter, Tim Crakanthorp, says the community can "expect movement" on light rail and Hunter Park but will need to be patient because the previous government "left the cupboard bare".

