A HUNTER women's rugby union team has had its playing kit returned within days of the jerseys being stolen from a car in suburban Newcastle.
The Newcastle Herald reported earlier this week that the entire set of the Maitland Blacks senior women side's on-field uniforms were taken on Saturday night when the coach's vehicle was broken into after a match at Hamilton.
The Blacks issued a plea for the gear to be returned, saying the team would either have to play in rebadged old jerseys or new playing strips would need to be bought at significant cost to the community club.
But club was contacted on Thursday by a man who found the bag of jerseys in his backyard - they had been thrown over his fence while he was away on holidays.
Blacks president Pat Howard said several businesses offered to cover the cost of a new playing kit following the Herald's story - including Elders, First National Maitland, USCC, Newcastle Truck and Car Rental and Hunter Wildfires rugby club.
Mr Howard said the uniforms wouldbe ready for the team to wear against Nelson Bay on Saturday afternoon.
"The community really came together and the best result happened," he told the Herald.
