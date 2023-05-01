A HUNTER rugby club is calling for the return of stolen gear, saying there will be "no questions asked".
The Maitland Blacks Rugby Club senior women's team's entire playing kit was stolen at the weekend, when someone broke into the coach's car on Gordon Avenue at Hamilton following a match on Saturday night.
If the club does not get the jerseys returned, it faces the choice of either having to re-badge old gear with this season's sponsors or buy a new kit for the team - which would cost upward of $1500.
Maitland Blacks president Pat Howard agreed that the playing strips - which were still dirty from that afternoon's match - were pointless to steal and had no use outside the club.
"It's a big pain in the neck and a bit of a financial hit as well," he said.
"We're just a community club."
Mr Howard said the theft had been reported to police, but if the person responsible for taking the jerseys brought them back to the Maitland rugby club, there would be "no questions asked".
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.