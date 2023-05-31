Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunter hospital data in Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report shows improvements, AMA NSW says

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated June 1 2023 - 10:43am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hunter Hospital in June 2022. Picture by Marina Neil.
John Hunter Hospital in June 2022. Picture by Marina Neil.

The number of people presenting at John Hunter Hospital's emergency department for treatment required within 10 minutes has almost doubled in a decade, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.