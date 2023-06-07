More than 50 firefighters will be honoured in Cessnock for their efforts in the Black Summer bushfires at a special function on Thursday, June 8.
Fire and Rescue NSW will commend 57 firefighters from the lower Hunter Valley for their work during the deadly fires in summer of 2019/20.
The firefighters, both permanent and on-call crewmembers from Metro North 3, will be recognised with a series of awards, including the National Emergency Medal, for protecting the community.
Metropolitan Operations commander Assistant Commissioner Paul McGuiggan will be in attendance.
The medals will be presented at a function at Cessnock Leagues Club.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
