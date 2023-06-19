Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell have broken their silence on the tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people they adored.
The couple were married at Wandin Valley Estate on June 11 but their day of love was shattered when a bus carrying their guests back to Singleton rolled at the Wine Country Drive roundabout, near Greta.
"While we appreciate the outpouring of love and support from the community, we ask that the media respect our privacy while we grieve," Ms Edsell and Mr Gaffney said in a family statement issued by the NSW premier's office.
"Our primary focus at this time is processing this tragedy, and supporting our family and friends."
The couple said they would not be doing interviews.
The groom's father John Gaffney called for stricter seatbelt laws on buses in a Linkedin website post.
"Hopefully something positive can come out of this tragedy. 50 years ago the fitting and wearing of seat belts became compulsory in Australia for all occupants of motor cars saving countless lives since," the post read.
"Whilst my wife and I can't do this on our own we believe ultimately everyone who rides a bus should have access to a seatbelt and be compelled by laws to wear them.
"If you can assist by lobbying your federal, state and members that would be appreciated. If a federal government petition could be set up that would be most appreciated.
"We thank all those who have offered there prayers and support to all the families affected."
Andrew and Lynan Scott, Zach Bray, Tori Cowburn, Rebecca Mullen, Nadene and Kyah McBride and Kane Symons were among those who died to have an affiliation with the Singleton Roosters AFL Club.
Club president Dylan Hixon addressed the media for the first time since the tragedy at its Rose Point Park home ground on Monday, asking for the time and space to deal with the events of June 11.
"Our community has experienced unfathomable heartache, distress, and sadness after a number of people closely connected to the club were on board and either injured or killed," he said.
"We will lean on each other through this incredible and difficult time with the memory of everyone that has been lost at the forefront of our thoughts," he said.
He asked for privacy to allow the club collectively to grieve and process the loss.
"Our first priority and focus is on supporting the families, friends and those from the wider club community who have been affected by this unspeakable tragedy," he said.
NSW Premier Chris Minns said more than half a million dollars had already been donated to a fund to help victims and their families.
"Pleasingly we're at about $600,000 or $611,000 which is a significant number," he told Sydney radio 2GB on Monday.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced up to $580,000 in relief payments would go to the family of Warrandyte woman Darcy Bulman, who was tragically killed in the crash, and others directly affected.
Injured victims, including Warrandyte Cricket Club players, will be among those to receive funding.
"This should have been such a special and joyous day, the beginning of a new chapter in a young couple's life and all of the people they love coming together to celebrate. To have that ending in such tragic circumstances, it's heartbreaking," Mr Andrews said.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
