It was an unexpected yet touching gesture from his opponents on the weekend that stood out most for Mitch Cullen.
Marking his 150th first-grade game in the Newcastle Rugby League competition, all with junior club Kurri Kurri, rival Randall Briggs pulled Central aside after full-time.
The Bulldogs, who have struggled this season and sit last on the ladder, were beaten 56-0 at home on old boys day but Briggs ensured the Butcher Boys were aware of Cullen's milestone.
"At the end of the game it was a bit heartbreaking [the loss], but Randall Briggs made Central stand around me and told them a story about how long we'd been playing against each other and how much he respected me as a player being at one club," Cullen said.
"It made me feel good about the actual achievement, especially people outside the club letting you know how good it is. Credit to him."
Cullen admits he "can't wait to see the end of this season", but not simply because of Kurri's results and crowded casualty ward.
The 30-year-old miner has virtually played the current campaign on one leg, suffering a knee injury 12 months ago and now awaits surgery for his damaged ACL in October.
An operation of that nature basically sidelines Cullen for 2023, but he hasn't ruled out a comeback beyond that.
"I'd be just shy of 32 if I did comeback and I just want that option to play again even if I don't," he said.
Part of Cullen's desire to return is an elusive premiership at the Coalfields club.
"I haven't had one obviously, but you'd like one next to your name," he said.
"If I went somewhere else would it feel the same? Probably not because I've always grown up in Kurri and been around Kurri so one at Kurri would be unreal."
Cullen, who scored a try on debut against neighbours Maitland just after turning 18, says playing in the 2013 grand final was undoubtedly a career highlight.
"The Friday before the whole ground was packed full of kids and I was only 20 years old. Now I'm playing with 20 year olds," he said.
"We didn't win but at the end of the day it's probably the greatest achievement at that Kurri club I've been apart of. That team probably helped make me the player I am today."
He also says captaining the Newcastle Rebels representative squad was "pretty special".
Cullen has put up his hand to coach Kurri's under 19s next year and will also look to assist first-grade mentor Aaron Watts. The Bulldogs veteran has two children with another on the way. He looks after the under-6 side of eldest Oakland.
Kurri are away to Wyong on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
