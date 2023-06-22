Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Jets veteran Jason Hoffman waiting in anticipation to learn who new coach will be

By Robert Dillon
June 23 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets veteran Jason Hoffman with young fans at his former club, Newcastle Olympic. Picture by Simone De Peak
Jets veteran Jason Hoffman with young fans at his former club, Newcastle Olympic. Picture by Simone De Peak

THE Newcastle Jets' most-capped player, Jason Hoffman, says he has not been consulted about who should be the club's next coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.