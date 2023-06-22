Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights ironman Tyson Frizell expected to back up against Penrith after Origin II

By Robert Dillon
June 22 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyson Frizell braces for impact as Queensland's David Fifita arrives to tackle him in Origin II. Picture Getty Images
Tyson Frizell braces for impact as Queensland's David Fifita arrives to tackle him in Origin II. Picture Getty Images

THE Newcastle Knights are confident their only incumbent State of Origin representative, ironman Tyson Frizell, will be cleared to back up when they take on the Panthers at Penrith Stadium on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.