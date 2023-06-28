Newcastle Herald
Mid Coast target strong finish to season after breakthrough win in NPLW NNSW

By Renee Valentine
June 28 2023 - 2:30pm
Mid Coast captain-coach Emma Stanbury. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Mid Coast captain-coach Emma Stanbury. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Mid Coast's 2-0 win over Adamstown on Sunday came as a shock to some, but not for captain-coach Emma Stanbury.

