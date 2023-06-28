Mid Coast's 2-0 win over Adamstown on Sunday came as a shock to some, but not for captain-coach Emma Stanbury.
The former national league player has known the talent in her young group since taking charge at the start of this campaign.
The round-15 victory was just Mid Coast's third of the NPLW Northern NSW season, and the first against a team above them.
Mid Coast had led 1-0 at half-time in their round-eight encounter with Adamstown before losing 7-1.
"They did what I knew they could do," Stanbury said.
"I think the girls had a bit more to play for than other weeks ... the adversity that came from the last time we versed them, they all just had that bit of extra fire in the belly.
"I said to them it's going to be physical, it's going to be a hard battle and there might be mind games, but just don't fall into it this time."
Mid Coast have been plagued by injuries this season but are starting to get some bodies back and Stanbury hopes the round-15 win will act as a springboard to a big finish to the year.
They face a tough test on Saturday in joint competition leaders Broadmeadow at Magic Park.
"Prior to last weekend, I had been saying to the girls the belief I had in them, the belief that I know what they can do," Stanbury said.
"From what they've seen [on Sunday], they might actually start to believe it. I'm hoping that builds their confidence and we can finish the season really strong, building to the next year."
