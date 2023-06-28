** Coach Keelan Hamilton believes Maitland are "in a good space" but are not getting ahead of themselves.
The third-placed side have 33 points and are 14 points clear of New Lambton in fifth with six games remaining, and in a comfortable position to secure their first finals berth in NPLW Northern NSW.
The high-flying Magpies have won their past seven outings and have now beaten every team in the competition after a 3-1 victory against fourth-placed Charlestown (28) at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.
"We've known for a while we can beat anyone," Hamilton said.
"We're in a good space. We're on a good run but there's a lot of football to go and there's a lot of hard games. We've put ourselves in the mix."
Maitland will be without defender Madison Gallegos through suspension due to an accumulation of five yellow cards when they host joint leaders Newcastle Olympic (35) on Sunday.
** Gallegos won't be the only player sitting out round 16 in NPLW NNSW.
Magic centre-back Kalista Hunter was red-carded for two yellow card offences in their 4-2 win over New Lambton at Magic Park on Sunday while teammate Kobie Ferguson received her fifth yellow card of the season.
Ferguson will miss one game but Hunter must serve a two-match ban as it is her second suspension this campaign.
Adamstown defender Tara Cousins is also out for one match after being sent off against Mid Coast in Taree on Sunday.
** The NPLW grand finals will be played at Magic Park on September 10 and the inaugural Women's League Cup final between Maitland and Olympic is at Lisle Carr Oval on August 6.
