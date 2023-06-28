Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Maitland Magpies flying with eye on first finals appearance in NPLW NNSW

By Renee Valentine
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland centre-back Madison Gallegos will the Magpies' next clash due to suspension. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maitland centre-back Madison Gallegos will the Magpies' next clash due to suspension. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Rd 16: Saturday, Magic v Mid Coast. Sunday, New Lambton v Azzurri, Warners Bay v Rosebud, Maitland v Olympic.
Rd 16: Saturday, Magic v Mid Coast. Sunday, New Lambton v Azzurri, Warners Bay v Rosebud, Maitland v Olympic.

** Coach Keelan Hamilton believes Maitland are "in a good space" but are not getting ahead of themselves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.