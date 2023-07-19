KYAH Little will represent the USA at the Atlantic Touch Youth Cup in Nottinghamshire.
From there, the Maryland 19-year-old heads to Ireland, where she will wear the green and gold of Australia at the Oz Tag World Cup.
On returning from Limerick, Little will rejoin the Hunter Wildfires rugby union side for the finals of the Jack Scott Cup.
She also has her eye on winning premierships with Hamilton in the Hunter Women's Rugby Union and Lakes United in Ladies Tag.
Selection in the NSW Country Corellas for the Australia Rugby Shield was also on the cards, except for a training camp clashing with touch in England.
Two months ago, Little was part of the Knights Harvey Norman NSW women's premiership side, playing alongside stars Tamika Upton, Jesse Southwell and Yasmin Clydesdale.
Often, she plays three sports in three different locations on the same day.
"I don't know how I juggle it all," said Little, who is also a store manager with McDonalds. "Eventually, I will have to pick one. The aim is to earn a contract in the NRLW or Super W."
Little left for England 10 days ago ahead of the Atlantic Touch Youth Cup where she will play for the US under-20 women's team against England, France and South Africa.
A talented ball-player, she qualifies through her American mum and has previously played at two World Cups.
"I was 14 when I played under-18s at the Juniors World Cup in 2018," she said. "The next year, when I was selected in the mixed open team and had to get special permission to play.
"My grand dad is Mormon and the head of US touch served his mission in his ward years ago. One of my uncles is a level 6 touch ref and they pay for him to go over and officiate at the nationals. My cousin is a really good touch player and they started to get him over to play in nationals. They mentioned me and I started going over to play as well.
"It is starting to get more popular as an off-season sport for rugby."
Little has been selected previously for national oz tag representative teams but the tournaments have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
A link player, she came through the Central Coast system.
"Australia and New Zealand tend to dominate so hopefully it's a good tournament for us," Little said.
Little arrives back in Newcastle on August 7. The Wildfires, for whom Little is the fly-half, begin their finals on August 12.
Once her rugby commitments are finished it's back to rugby league.
"I haven't had an off-season in three years," she said.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.