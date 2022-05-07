THERE'S nothing quite like a mother's love, and as a mum of three boys - Shannon Bromilow knows how hectic, fun and boisterous it can be.
Being a mum is a tough job, there's no overtime and little rest, but she said the love she has for her little people, Rowan, Angus and Hamish makes it all worth it.
"You'd just do anything for them, my whole world revolves around my three boys and that's how I want it and that's what they deserve," she said.
"Mother's Day is a nice way for the children to be reminded of what they don't see that mums do for them - it's all those hidden jobs no-one sees ... that we get appreciated for on Mother's Day and that's really special.
"I'm certainly not the same person that I was before I had children, I'm a more empathetic person, more understanding about how people are different, it's taught me so much."
This Mother's Day, Mrs Bromilow will celebrate with her family and her own mother, and said she wishes all the others out there a special day.
"It's just beautiful, it's about being together and I think COVID has taught us that - just being together with your children and family is something we took for granted and we just don't take that for granted anymore," she said.
"I wish all the mums out there a happy Mother's Day and I feel for all the people who's mothers aren't with them anymore also, it's a really hard day for some people so it's worth keeping that in mind too."
So, be sure to give mum a well-deserved thank you today.
