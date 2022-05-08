OVERLOOKED and under-served - that's how Nords Wharf locals feel in the wake of Lake Macquarie City Council's whopping $7.6 million spend on shared paths in its 2022 to 2023 budget - with not one in their area.
Almost 30 months after the community requested a shared cycleway to Murray's Beach, the council has advised residents there are no plans in the near future to link them to the new Fernleigh Track upgrade.
As a small community on the fringe of the city, Nords Wharf Progress Association president Ray Flett said it can't compete for council's attention against whales like Warners Bay and Swansea.
"We seem to be forgotten about, we are a small community wedged between the ocean and peninsula, constantly banging our head on the brick wall trying to get the council to do anything," he said.
"If we don't hassle them they forget about us.
"We'd like to see the council do something about it, we are not getting the benefit of any money that's spent ... we pay our taxes and they aren't mowing and maintaining things to the benefit of the community or letting us have connection to these other pathways."
Part of the problem is that developer contributions bankroll infrastructure improvements across the city, like those at Warners Bay foreshore.
It means areas with higher development have a bigger bucket of money to dip into - since the funds aren't allowed to be redirected to other suburbs.
Developer contributions will fund other major projects either planned or under way in Toronto, Croudace Bay, Cooranbong, Gateshead, Blackalls Park, Redhead, Rathmines and Murrays Beach.
Lake Macquarie council is replacing the Wrightson Park bridge at nearby Cams Wharf at a $400,000 price tag - but locals like Mr Flett said that didn't come easy.
"We have been hassling the council for more than six years about the walking bridge at Cams Wharf to have it repaired or replaced and they have just started work on it now," he said.
Poor public transport means that locals without a car have limited options to visit bigger centres, with just two bus lines to and from Nords Wharf.
Mr Flett said a cycleway could provide an alternative, healthier option for residents to get to Swansea.
"We have an almost redundant bus service down our way a way for locals to get safely there and adults could get in there safely without going on the roads, we don't have a great footpath and it encourages people to do some activities," he said.
"I have to take my bike into Swansea on the back of the car because there's no pathways."
Lake Macquarie council said it does have plans to extend a pathway for Nords Wharf to Murrays Beach in the future.
"These projects will connect Nords Wharf to the Murrays Beach shared pathway adjacent to Jetty Point Drive, which connects to Swansea via the shared pathway constructed adjacent to the Old Pacific Highway," a spokeswoman said.
"There are numerous informal walking tracks along the lake foreshore and bushland areas which have been created over the years by local residents and visitors.
"These tracks are not formal facilities and are not maintained by council."
But, the delivery of those projects depends on how fast the North Wallarah Peninsula develops, so it could be a long while off yet.
Areas are prioritised for walking and cycling projects using set criteria, like nearby land uses and activity generators, the council spokeswoman said.
"The prioritisation criteria in the strategy do not include any bias towards specific suburbs," she said.
The council also has plans to extend the Murrays Beach shared pathway on Lake Forest Way south to Cams Wharf Road at some stage.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
