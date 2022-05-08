Newcastle Herald
Man, 75, air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital after bulldozer rolls near Taree

Updated May 8 2022 - 8:01am, first published 7:09am
A man aged in his 70s was air-lifted to hospital with serious injuries after a bulldozer rolled down a hill on a rural property in the Manning region, north of the Hunter, on Sunday afternoon.

