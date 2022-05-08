A man aged in his 70s was air-lifted to hospital with serious injuries after a bulldozer rolled down a hill on a rural property in the Manning region, north of the Hunter, on Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement
Emergency crews were called to the property at Elands, northwest of Taree, about 1pm after reports a 75-year-old man had gone into a dam after the bulldozer he was operating rolled down a steep hill.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene.
A rescue chopper spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday afternoon that the man had been thrown from the bulldozer and landed heavily in the water.
The chopper service said he suffered serious injuries and had mild hypothermia.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac helicopter's critical care medical team at the scene and stabilised before he was pulled from the dam
The 75-year-old man was then air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.