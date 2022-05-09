A Wallsend supermarket worker in his 50s was hospitalised in a critical condition after reports he was assaulted by a customer inside the store on Monday afternoon.
Several NSW Ambulance units responded to the call just after 2.30pm where, on arrival at the Koreka Street shopping village, they found the 52-year-old employee unconscious. A spokesperson for the Ambulance said the man went into cardiac arrest a short time later.
Advertisement
Paramedics worked to treat the employee at the scene before he was rushed to John Hunter Hospital. A spokesperson for the Hospital said Monday evening that the man remained in a critical condition.
Newcastle Police have commenced inquiries, and were told that a male customer fled the scene toward Fogo Street after the incident.
Anyone who may have information has been urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.