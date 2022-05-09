Newcastle Herald
Wallsend: Supermarket worker assaulted by customer, left in critical condition, police investigate

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated May 9 2022 - 10:08am, first published 7:49am
John Hunter Hospital. File image.

A Wallsend supermarket worker in his 50s was hospitalised in a critical condition after reports he was assaulted by a customer inside the store on Monday afternoon.

