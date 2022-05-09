Renewable energy company Maoneng intends to build a $1.6 billion, one gigawatt solar and battery hub at Merriwa in the Upper Hunter.
The proposed energy hub will consist of a 550 megawatt solar farm and 400 megawatt / 1,600megawatt hour battery storage system.
Maoneng intends to lodge plans for the project, which has already attracted interest from infrastructure investors and construction groups, with the NSW Department of Planning in the near future.
The company said it expects construction of the solar farm and battery to take 18 months, create up to 500 full-time equivalent jobs during the peak of activity, and require up to 20 permanent operational staff for the 35-year life of the project.
At this stage, completion of the project is expected in 2025.
With a proposed solar array area of 780 hectares, on current estimates the new solar farm would comprise around 1.3 million photovoltaic solar panels mounted on single-axis trackers, plus associated buildings and infrastructure. It would also involve the construction of a new substation directly connecting to the NEM via TransGrid's existing 500kV transmission line that runs along the south of the site.
The land is currently used primarily for grazing, and the impact on the surrounding community, with whom consultations have begun, is expected to be largely contained to construction activities and traffic management on local roads.
Maoneng chief executive Morris Zhou said the project represented a significant step forward for dispatchable solar generation in NSW, and a milestone in the company's evolution.
"This project will support the NSW Government's large-scale solar generation and battery storage strategies as the state moves towards increasing use of clean energy," he said.
"We have deliberately chosen the site based upon its robust connection to the existing grid, making efficient use of the infrastructure that exists today.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
