Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Northern NSW Football name Peter Haynes as interim CEO

By Renee Valentine
Updated December 21 2022 - 4:05pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Haynes. Picture supplied

Peter Haynes will be interim boss of Northern NSW Football following the departure of long-serving chief executive David Eland this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.