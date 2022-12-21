Northern NSW Football name Peter Haynes as interim CEO

Peter Haynes will be interim boss of Northern NSW Football following the departure of long-serving chief executive David Eland this month.
Eland left on December 9 after 13 years at the helm. The announcement of his exit by mutual agreement with NNSWF was made at an extraordinary general meeting to remove four of five remaining directors by five members zones.
Haynes has been NNSWF's head of football development for the past four years and also served 10 years as the community football manager.
The interim appointment of the 40-year-old, who played for Broadmeadow Magic in NNSWF's top-tier men's competition and had a stint with the Newcastle Jets in 2008 and 2009, was made on Wednesday.
"Northern NSW Football as an organisation is in a really good place," Haynes said in a release issued by the sporting body.
"It is in a sound position financially, so from my perspective it is certainly business as usual.
"Northern NSW Football has obviously gone through a period of change so it is now about steadying the ship until a permanent appointment is made.
"I am extremely proud to lead the organisation while adhering to its values and delivering what is best for football."
Haynes said a priority during his interim period was "to reconnect the football family and ensure the relationships are strong in order to collectively grow and develop the sport".
"There are huge opportunities on the horizon so it is about maximising that time between now and the new season," Haynes said.
"But to achieve this it needs to be done together as a football community and by doing what is in the best interests of the game.
NNSWF chair Mike Parsons said the process towards recruiting a new full-time CEO had begun.
Mark Trenter, the new deputy chair, was the only survivor of an overthrow of the NNSWF board led by five of the seven member zones - Hunter, Macquarie, Newcastle, Mid North Coast and Far North Coast - on December 9. Chair Helene O'Neill was removed with a 16-1 vote after fellow directors Bill Moncrieff, Peter Dimovski and Mansell Laidler resigned.
