New Northern NSW Football board lines up goals after overthrow

By Craig Kerry
December 11 2022 - 8:00pm
Mark Trenter

New Northern NSW Football deputy chair Mark Trenter has the return of promotion-relegation, the involvement of homegrown legend Craig Johnston in a junior development revamp, and giving the Jets academy cheap access to the federation's Speers Point facility high on his agenda after Friday night's extraordinary general meeting.

