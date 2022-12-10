Defender Dakota Thomas seizes another NSW Swifts training partner opportunity

Dakota Thomas worked harder than ever before to ensure she remained a NSW Swifts training partner and on track to realise a dream of one day playing Super Netball.
The Kilaben Bay 21-year-old progressed from a Swifts Academy player to training partner this year.
Seven training partner positions were on offer for 2023 and, while most of those had already been secured, Thomas was put through her paces by Swifts coach Briony Akle to earn another opportunity.
"Briony challenged me for a four-week trial to prove myself that I was meant to be there, that I really wanted to be there," Thomas told the Newcastle Herald.
"I took on the challenge and I put in so much hard work ... I trained with the group like I was a training partner and that made me want it even more. I thought, 'You guys have what I want and I'm not going to stop until I become one of you'.
"When we did have a sit down, she said, 'I want to tell you in person that you're in and we're so happy that you've been working so hard'. That made me feel amazing, to see that the hard work that I was doing paid off."
The training partner program underpins the Swifts and provides a pathway to the elite level. Thomas relocated to Sydney this year to pursue her goal of becoming a Super Netball player.
"For the first season being a training partner, I was just going along for the experience because I'd never been exposed to anything like that before, so it was all really new," Thomas said.
"Second time around and being put on this challenge by Briony, the biggest thing for me is just constantly working hard, embracing every opportunity and congratulating small wins.
"That's where my head is at the moment with my goals - just taking each win and each challenge as it comes. I feel a lot more confident in the space the second year around."
Thomas, who will play for Eastwood Ryde in NSW Premier League next season, wants to again make the Swifts Academy side for the 2023 Australian Netball Championships.
There is also the chance of a Super Netball call-up.
This year, she sat on the bench for the Swifts' round-14 match in place of defender Teigan O'Shannassy, who was ruled out due to COVID protocols.
"It was an amazing experience," Thomas said.
"Being on the bench with some of the other girls ... that one taste and you want to be there every week, and I'm working hard so that if it does happen again I might be able to take the court this time.
"But, honestly, I'm just counting my blessings being a training partner again."
Meanwhile, Maitland schoolgirl Hope White has been named in the Giants Academy program for 2023.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.