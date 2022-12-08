Jets tyro Archie Goodwin dares to dream about representing Socceroos at the next World Cup

JETS tyro Archie Goodwin has spent the past month cheering on the Socceroos, as he dares to dream of representing Australia at the next World Cup.
Goodwin, who recently turned 18, is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the country after showing glimpses of dazzling potential since debuting in the A-League as a 16-year-old.
Having already worn the green and gold in four internationals for the Young Socceroos (under-20s), Goodwin said it was "definitely" an ambition to graduate to the senior team, hopefully by the time the 2026 World Cup kicks off in America, Mexico and Canada.
"It's always a kid's dream to play in a World Cup," Goodwin told the Newcastle Herald. "There's only been a few Novocastrians that have done that, playing for Australia at a World Cup. It would be absolutely crazy to be be involved in the next World Cup and it's definitely one of my big goals to make it there."
The youngest player to score a double in an A-League game, Goodwin said he had spent the World Cup studying a fellow striker.
"I watched a lot of Mitch Duke," Goodwin said.
"He's just an absolute workhorse up top. I watched how he worked on the ball, off the ball, how he presses, and I think that's something I should look at in my game, to try and implement the things he's been doing."
He also kept a close eye on fellow 18-year-old Garang Kuol, who will line up for Central Coast Mariners against Goodwin's Jets in Gosford on Sunday.
"He's done some amazing things in the past year, and it really puts into perspective what opportunities can come up," Goodwin said of Kuol, who will link with English Premier League club Newcastle United in January.
"Football is a crazy game. You can go from nothing to something really quickly.
"You just have to keep working hard and hopefully those opportunities will come up."
Sunday's clash with the Mariners will be the first in a month for both teams because the A-League has been in recess during the World Cup.
"We've used this time as another mini pre-season," Goodwin said.
"We've put the foot down and trained really hard.
"I honestly think we're fitter than we've ever been, so we should be flying going into this weekend."
Goodwin, who has featured in only one of Newcastle's five fixtures this season because of his Young Socceroos commitments, is eager for game time against the Jets' traditional arch-rivals.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.