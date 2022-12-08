Newcastle Herald
Jets tyro Archie Goodwin dares to dream about representing Socceroos at the next World Cup

By Robert Dillon
December 9 2022 - 6:30am
Archie Goodwin on the ball. Picture by Marina Neil

JETS tyro Archie Goodwin has spent the past month cheering on the Socceroos, as he dares to dream of representing Australia at the next World Cup.

