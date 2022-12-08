Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Maitland Magpies recruit attacking player Lucy Kell and midfielder Sophia Laurie with eye on NPLW NNSW finals appearance in 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
December 8 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland have signed former Australian junior representative Lucy Kell, on the ball, from Broadmeadow. Picture by Marina Neil

Maitland have strengthened their NPLW Northern NSW top-four claims with the acquisitions of Broadmeadow attacking player Lucy Kell and industrious Warners Bay midfielder Sophia Laurie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.