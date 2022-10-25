Newcastle Herald
Cassidy Davis moves on as Warners Bay prepare for rebuilding phase in NPLW NNSW

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
October 25 2022 - 7:00pm
High-profile player Cassidy Davis, left, has made the move from Warners Bay to New Lambton for next NPLW Northern NSW season. Picture by Marina Neil

NPLW Northern NSW premiers and champions Warners Bay are headed for a rebuilding phase with not one of their first-grade side expected to return in 2023.

