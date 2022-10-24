What a performance by the Newcastle Jets on Saturday evening!
The club made their own piece of A-League history by opening a season for the first time with back-to-back wins.
The 3-1 victory over Wellington Phoenix was set up with a scintillating first half which should have Jets fans pretty excited for the campaign ahead.
Disappointed at the news before kick-off that last year's leading scorer and hired gun Beka Mikeltadze had been ruled out injured was soon erased as Beka 2 - Beka Dartsmelia, also from Georgia - produced a wonder goal after a simple but impressive 1-2 with Reno Piscopo on the edge of the box.
Trent Buhagiar also scored for the Jets before half-time.
The Jets hit to road to take on Western Sydney (Friday night) then Melbourne Victory (November 4) before returning home to host City on November 12.
Meanwhile, the Jets women have kickstarted their short pre-season. Training began last week with their first game of an expanded A-League Women on the road against Brisbane on November 19.
Young added another brace to the pair he collected in England's opening match against Samoa as Shaun Wane's side powered into the knockout stages with their 42-18 win at the University of Bolton on Saturday.
Merewether surfer Amelie Bourke has relished pumping waves at Cape Naturaliste in Western Australia to post her best result on the qualifying series.
He told the Newcastle Herald on Sunday that the win "was extra special on my birthday, and to have everyone there was even better".
The new-look Sabres took victory over Cardiff-Boolaroo at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday by chasing down their opponents' imposing total of 9-255.
The City-Cardiff clash was one of only three matches to proceed on Saturday after a week of wet weather.
At Lynn Oval, defending premiers Stockton continued their undefeated start to the season with a comprehensive victory against Charlestown.
At Waratah Oval, Wallsend defeated Waratah-Mayfield.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.