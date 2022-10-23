Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2022: Recruits hit mark for Jets to torpedo old club Wellington

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
October 23 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left fulback James McGarry produces some fancy footwork before putting the Jets ahead in their 3-1 triumph over wellington Phoenix at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday. Pictures by Marina Neil

RENO Piscopo, James McGarry and Jaushua Sotirio were near the top of Arthur Papas' wishlist when the Jets coach identified players he believed could strengthen the squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.