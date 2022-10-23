RENO Piscopo, James McGarry and Jaushua Sotirio were near the top of Arthur Papas' wishlist when the Jets coach identified players he believed could strengthen the squad.
All three made the jump from Wellington Phoenix.
All three provided killer blows in the Jets' 3-1 win over their old club at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday and make it consecutive wins to open the season.
McGarry put the Jets ahead and set the tone with a brilliant individual effort in the fourth minute.
Piscopo, playing as a false No.9, was heavily involved in two goals and was untouchable at times.
Sotirio made it two assists in two games when he floated a cross to the far post for Trent Buhagiar.
Not that Papas needed convincing of the trio's worth.
"They acquitted themselves very well and have done from the minute they walked through the door," Papas said. "I'm proud of them because it is not easy going up against your old team.
"Jimmy scored a great goal, Jaush sets up a goal and Reno was involved in everything positive for us."
McGarry did not hit the target in 40 appearances for Wellington.
It took the left back just two games to open his account for the Jets.
The Kiwi collected a Beka Dartsmelia pass just outside the penalty area. His first touch was heavy but he regain control, turned past Steve Ugarkovic and fired a shot with his weaker right foot, which tucked inside the right post.
"The way we play, when I switch inside, I get into positions to score goals," McGarry said. "Then it is up to me to put it in the back of the net. This is my third season in the A-League. To get a goal two games in, i'm absolutely stoked. More importantly stoked to get the three points.
"The football has been there in parts but there is definitely room for improvement. The second half, there was definitely room for improvement.
"At the end of the day, we are here to get three points each game and we have done that with the first two."
Wellington made the play-offs last season and coach Ufuk Talay was keen to retain McGarry, Piscopo and Sotirio.
The Jets have not played finals football since 2017-18, but McGarry said he knew instantly that the move was the right one. Two wins to start the season has only re-enforced that belief.
"I thought that from the first week of preseason to be honest," he said. "The way we trained, the style of play the boss wants us to play. I saw straight away that it was going to work, and we had the players to do it. We have showed in maybe 45 or 60 minute patches of what we can do."
Next are Western Sydney at Comm Bank Stadium followed by Melburne Victory away and unbeaten leaders Melbourne City at home.
"Those are the games you want to play as footballers," McGarry said." We have to look at what we did well, look at what we didn't do well and focus on the teams coming up.
"We played Victory in preseason and did very well. We played wanderers as well. We know what they will bring to the table. It is about being ready."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
