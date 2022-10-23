Newcastle cricket round three | New-look Sabres draw first blood

NEWCASTLE City skipper Ben Patterson has warned that his team will only grow stronger after posting their first win of the Newcastle District Cricket Association season, against Cardiff-Boolaroo at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday.
After Cardiff compiled an imposing 9-255 from their allotted 40 overs, a middle-order collapse left City six wickets down and a long way from home. But all-rounder Bryce Garrett (52 not out) and spinner Callan Fowler (30 not out) joined forces in an unbroken stand that steered the Sabres to victory with two overs to spare.
Patterson, the former Campbelltown-Camden all-rounder in his first season as City's skipper, said Garrett and Fowler had emulated the earlier partnership between Cardiff captain Jay Sneddon (84) and Baylee Borrow (55).
"To be honest, we were in a bit of strife, but the middle orders of both teams just batted out of their skin," Patterson said. "Cardiff's captain batted unreal. He definitely showed us how to bat at No.1.
"He pretty much put on a clinic and I think our boys really paid attention.
"The outfield is lightning fast, so it was just a matter of batting smart and playing high-percentage cricket."
City lost three outstanding players over the off-season in all-rounders Aidan Cahill and Angus McTaggart and former skipper Mitch Nesbitt, but the arrival of Patterson and English imports Oli Carter, Toby Flyn and Ollie Jarvis would appear to have balanced the ledger.
The three Brits have shown glimpses of their ability, in particular Flyn, who took 3-35 with the new ball on Saturday, and Patterson was confident they would continue to improve.
He was also optimistic that the Sabres would challenge for a top-four finish for the first time in recent memory.
"I do expect semi-finals for our first-grade side, and also to give the club championship a shake," he said.
The City-Cardiff clash was one of only three matches to proceed on Saturday after a week of wet weather.
At Lynn Oval, defending premiers Stockton continued their undefeated start to the season with a comprehensive victory against Charlestown.
Lincoln Melmeth, who took 2-15 in Stockton's win against Hamwicks a week earlier, ripped through Charlestown's middle order with a spell of 5-19 from 5.3 overs. Despite starts from their top-four batsmen, the visitors were bundled out for 145.
Stockton opener Logan Weston (56) led the way as the home team cruised to victory with five wickets intact and 53 balls in hand.
At Waratah Oval, Lachlan Page (4-21) helped Wallsend restrict Waratah-Mayfield to 9-124. The Tigers knocked off the runs after the loss of only one wicket. Nathan Price (62) and Jacob Montgomery (39) were not out at the end.
No play was possible in the games between Wests and University at Harker Oval, Belmont and Merewether at Townson Oval and Toronto and Hamilton-Wickham at Ron Hill Oval.
