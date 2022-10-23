Newcastle Herald
Newcastle cricket round three | New-look Sabres draw first blood

By Robert Dillon
October 23 2022 - 8:00am
Cardiff-Boolaroo skipper Jay Sneddon just makes it to safety at No.1 Sportsround on Saturday as Newcastle City keeper Oli Carter whips off the bails. Pictures by Marina Neil
Bryce Garrett took 2-37 and scored 52 not out for City.
Newcaste City skipper Ben Patterson sends one down on Saturday.

NEWCASTLE City skipper Ben Patterson has warned that his team will only grow stronger after posting their first win of the Newcastle District Cricket Association season, against Cardiff-Boolaroo at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday.

