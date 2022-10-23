Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

A-League soccer, 2022: Club history just the start for high-flying Jets

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated October 23 2022 - 6:22am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beka Dartsmelia announced his arrival on the A-League with a stunning strike in the Jets 3-1 win over Wellington. Picture by Marina Neil

THE Newcastle Jets have won their opening two games for the first time in club history and sit third on the A-League ladder with a game in hand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.