Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Former NRL player Dylan Phythian sees familiar faces at Newcastle Rugby League club Lakes

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated December 8 2022 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite almost a decade going by, Dylan Phythian reckons Chris Adams hasn't changed much at all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.