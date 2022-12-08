Newcastle Herald
Northern NSW Football directors to resign before vote to overthrow board

By Craig Kerry
December 8 2022 - 6:30pm
Northern NSW Football chair Helene O'Neill

Northern NSW Football directors targetted for removal, with the exception of chair Helene O'Neill, are set to resign before an extraordinary general meeting on Friday night.

