Melbourne City have kept their undefeated record over Newcastle well and truly intact with a clinical 5-1 victory in round four of A-League Women at Casey Fields on Saturday afternoon.
The Jets had their chances, more in fact than the competition's four-time championship winners.
But City were brutal in front of goal, taking a 3-0 lead into half-time through Kaitlyn Torpey's long-range effort in the ninth minute, an own goal off a corner in the 27th then a close-range finish by Bryleeh Henry in a goalmouth scramble in the 29th.
Newcastle went into the match having never beaten their counterparts in 11 previous encounters. Only once had the two sides drawn.
The Jets started strongly, applying good pressure in the final third with no reward.
Ash Brodigan had a chance on goal in the opening minute and Lucy Johnson in the seventh, but neither could convert.
Jets centre-back Emily Garnier's clearance out of the 18-yard box fell neatly for Torpey outside the area and the City player took a touch before producing an impressive strike which dipped over the head of goalkeeper Georgina Worth.
Worth then misjudged City's in-swinging corner kick for the second goal, getting a touch on the ball but not being able to wrap it up.
Henry's goal came after her own good build-up work, driving upfield to create an opportunity for Maria Rojas. The Chilean's shot from a tight angle on the right ricocheted off the posts, Ekic had another attempt with the rebound only to be denied by the legs of a diving Worth before Henry finished into the net.
Striker Tara Andrews replaced captain Cassidy Davis at half-time due to injury and the Jets all-time leading scorer sparked the attack with Newcastle dominating play for a 20-minute period after the break.
The 28-year-old, who had contemplated not playing on this season, put Sarah Griffith into a great position in the 51st minute but the Chicago Red Stars sent her shot wide of the goals.
Andrews then rattled the crossbar from the top of the 18-yard box in the 52nd minute before being finally rewarded for her efforts with a trademark back-post header in the 70th minute to make the scoreline 3-1 and keep Newcastle in the game.
With set-piece specialist Murphy Agnew on the sidelines after she was forced from the field in the 66th minute through injury, Brodigan floated a free kick into the box from the left sideline to find Andrews unmarked.
But the momentum shift was short-lived.
City substitute Caitlin Karic restored the three-goal buffer in the 78th minute when she was found in space out on the right and impressively chipped an advancing Jets shot-stopper Georgina Worth from outside the 18-yard box.
American Emina Ekic completed the 5-1 rout from the penalty spot in the 81st after she was fouled in the area by Jets right-back Cannon Clough.
The result was Newcastle's equal-worst against City and comes ahead of another Melbourne trip in round five against Victory.
But the scoreline did not reflect the performance with the statistics telling a tough story.
Newcastle had 19 shots on goal with 10 on target compared to City's 13 and eight on target.
The Jets stayed on four points while City, who are unbeaten in three starts, rose level with Western United at the top of the competition standings on nine points.
Western United have the bye this weekend.
Canberra downed Wellington Phoenix 3-0 at McKellar Park on Saturday afternoon, improving to five points and fifth position while Newcastle dropped to sixth.
But the Jets could end up further down the standings by the end of the weekend depending on the three other match results.
Left-back Leia Puxty made her ALW starting debut for Newcastle in place of injured Tessa Tamplin and Brodigan came into the starting side for Andrews.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.