IT may not be complete in time for Christmas, but the Newcastle Jets are edging closer to a much-anticipated change in ownership.
Australian Professional Leagues boss Danny Townsend said on Thursday that they were "pretty close to finalising" a sale of the club, which has been bankrolled by the owners of four rivals clubs for the past three seasons.
"We've been public about the journey that the Jets have been on with its current ownership and the fact that we've been looking for the right owner for that club," Townsend told ESPN. "And we're certainly pretty close to finalising that..."
An American consortium have been in talks for over a year. However other parties, including a Melbourne-based consortium, have emerged as potential bidders.
The Newcastle Herald attempted to contact Townsend.
Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske confirmed that talks had progressed.
"There has been positive progression but there is still not a clear view on when it might be finalised," he said. "The club has seen strong growth in terms of membership and sponsorship. Crowds are now averaging above 7,000 for men's games ... all of that is really helpful in terms of the conversations that we are having."
