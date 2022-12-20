Bathers Way strollers will have another option for a coffee or sweet treat with the opening of a new kiosk at Dixon Park Beach ahead of the summer holiday period.
Sunnyboy Kiosk will serve up 15 flavours of gelato, fresh juices, acai bowls, pastries, fish and chips, and hamburgers, with ample shade and seating.
Sunnyboy Kiosk is leased and operated by Tom and Nova Carias, who declared the kiosk as "the place to be this summer".
"We opened our doors to the public this week just in time for the start of the summer school holidays and we look forward to sunny days ahead welcoming surfers straight out of the water, beachgoers off the beach with sandy feet and meeting locals who will make this their regular coffee haunt," Ms Carias said.
Newcastle Labor councillor Carol Duncan said the opening of the kiosk completed the building's transformation and complemented the iconic Mark Richards mural, which has been renewed by Up&Up Inspirations.
"We look forward to seeing how the community interacts with the revitalised space throughout the summer," she said.
