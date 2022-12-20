Newcastle Herald
Sunnyboy Kiosk opens on Bathers Way at Dixon Park Beach

Updated December 21 2022 - 1:48pm, first published 10:01am
Newcastle Labor councillor Carol Duncan with operators Tom and Nova Carias at the newly opened Sunnyboy Kiosk at Dixon Park Beach.

Bathers Way strollers will have another option for a coffee or sweet treat with the opening of a new kiosk at Dixon Park Beach ahead of the summer holiday period.

