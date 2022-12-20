Newcastle Herald
Exclusive

Disgraced HNEH nurse Richard Whittle guilty of sexual harrassment and bullying

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
December 21 2022 - 5:00am
Veteran Nurse Richard Whittle's treatment of female colleagues was unacceptable, the Health Care Complaints Commission has found.

A FORMER Hunter New England Health nurse, 65-year-old Richard Whittle, has been found guilty of professional misconduct, including sexual harassment of female staff and patients, and stripped of his registration.

