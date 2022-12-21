BRAZILIAN Marco Tulio scored a contender for goal of the year as the Central Coast Mariners out-gunned the Newcastle Jets 3-0 in Gosford on Wednesday night.
Tulio toyed with the Jets at times, putting the home side ahead in the 22nd minute and providing an assist for Jason Cummings to deliver a dagger in the 63rd minute.
The win by the Mariners reversed a 2-1 triumph by the Jets at the same venue 10-days previous.
Tulio's goal was out of this world.
Jacob Farrell dispossessed Jets winger Trent Buhagiar near halfway. The ball squirted to Tulio, who saw keeper Jack Duncan off his line and produced a magnificent lofted shot from 40 metres.
Tulio could have had a double in the 82nd minute but he was denied by smart work from Duncan.
In the end, it didn't matter. Replacement Beni N'Kololo made it 3-0 from the penalty spot after the VAR ruled that Mark Natta's arm was in an unnatural position when the ball deflected off Jacob Farrell's head in the box.
The loss was the Jets' fifth in six games and they remain in 10th spot on nine points.
"We were second best tonight. It wasn't good enough on our end," Jets defender Jason Hoffman said.
Coach Arthur Papas wasn't as downcast.
"I actually see improvement," he said. "The result is going to tell you that no matter what happened tonight it was a poor performance. Overall, in the key moments, we weren't good enough.
"There were things that happened on the pitch that I am scratching my head about in terms of officiating. We have to get together tomorrow and start again and not lose belief. I am pretty confident about what needs to happen."
Next for the Jets are third-placed Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium on Tuesday.
The Jets pushed and probed and got in behind at times but lacked a killer blow.
Beka Mikeltadze had a shot blocked on the line and another saved by Danny Vukovic in stoppage time. But the visitors only manufactured three shots on target.
The Mariners fired 12.
Papas made three changes - all in defence - to the team that went down 1-0 to Brisbane Roar at home on Friday.
Mo Al-Taay was promoted for his starting debut in place of injured midfield anchor Brandon O'Neill.
Jason Hoffman came in for Carl Jenkinson at right back and Jordan Elsey was preferred ahead of Matt Jurman.
With O'Neill out, and the other co-captains Jenkinson and Jurman on the bench, Mikeltadze was given the armband.
Harrison Steele and Sam Silvera were fresh faces for the Mariners, who were backing up after a 2-1 win over Sydney on Saturday.
Fans from both clubs came together in the stands in a sign of unity and unveiled a banner, Our Voice Our Game.
The early action was provided by the home side who were straight on the front foot.
But it was the Jets who nearly struck first in the 10th minute.
Daniel Stynes made a run in between the defence to collect a Natta through ball, but his cross was too heavy for Mikeltadze.
It was end-to-end in the opening 20 minutes.
Garang Kuol was lightning down the right for the Mariners and combined with Socceroos teammate Jason Cummings to cause havoc.
Stynes and Buhagiar were equally dangerous for the visitors.
A piece of brilliance from Tulio put the Mariners ahead in the 22nd minute.
Duncan produced a reflex effort to deny Storm Roux in the 35th minute as the shots started to mount.
The Jets had 58 per cent of the ball in the first half, but Duncan was the busier keeper with five saves. Vukovic wasn't called upon.
N'Kololo replaced the dangerous Kuol at half-time.
Papas also made a change, introducing Jenkinson for Hoffman.
Mikeltadze had a great chance to draw level three minutes after the break.
Buhagiar was released down the right and hit a first-time cross for the striker. Mikeltadze wiggled and turned past Vukovic but his goal-bound shot was blocked on the line by Brian Kaltak.
The Jets started to get some joy in behind but couldn't find a killer pass or shot on goal.
Stynes was outstanding but ran out of juice and was replaced by Reno Piscopo on the hour.
Just as the Jets were building pressure, the Mariners struck.
It was that man Tulio again. He played a beautiful pass for Cumming inside the box who dinked a shot over Duncan. It was Cummings' fifth goal in four F3 derbies.
Jets: Jack Duncan; Jason Hoffman, Jordan Elsey, Mark Natta; Mo Al-Taay, Angus Thurgate, Beka Dartsmelia; Trent Buhagiar, Bek Mikeltadze, Daniel Stynes
Mariners: Danny Vukovic; Storm Roux, Brian Kaltak, Daniel Hall, Jacob Farrell; Sam Silvera, Josh Nisbet, Harrison Steele, Garang Kuol; Marco Tulio, Jason Cummings.
