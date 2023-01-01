FRUSTRATED coach Arthur Papas admits that the Newcastle Jets need to develop a killer blow - and fast.
The Jets' yo-yo campaign continued on Sunday, going down 2-0 to Sydney FC at McDonald Jones Stadium.
After beating Adelaide 1-0 to move back into the top six, the Jets had the chance to jump to third in front of a season-high 8041 fans.
Instead they are again in a logjam. They are one of three teams on 12 points, but are eighth on goal difference
"There is an evenness to the competition," Papas said. "Anyone can beat anyone on the day. You have to be at your best to build consistency and only one team (Melbourne City) has done that so far. The rest are all fighting each other."
Two goals in four minutes to Sydney's Adam Le Fondre (37th) and Robert Mak (41st) turned the match.
"We weren't poor," Papas said. "They weren't a lot better. We just got punished. In the end, that is the difference in the game."
The Jets had nearly 60 per cent of the ball and had the visitors in a vice for much of the first half. But for all their endeavour and territorial advantage, it failed to translate into domination on the scoreboard.
They had 62 entries into the final third - twice as many as Sydney - but rarely threatened.
Jordan Elsey forced a reflex save from Andrew Redmayne late and Reno Piscopo went close with a long-range effort.
"We are getting into good enough situations to score goals and we are not executing," Papas said. "That is where we need to focus and make sure we start hurting teams for the amount of times we get into their front third."
Sydney entered the match having leaked 18 goals in nine games - the second worse defensive record in the league.
But, led by returning former Premier League stopper Jack Rodwell, they were well organised, desperate and disciplined.
"Sydney defended the box really well," Papas said. "Jack Rodwell coming back into the team helped them a lot. All of a sudden they went from being a poor defensive team to a good defensive team.
"We have to focus on the players we have and getting more outcomes. That will come because we are getting into those situations enough. Does it come in time not to lose belief while it is happening?"
Backing up five days after beating Adelaide 1-0 in extreme heat, Papas went with the same XI that did the job at Coopers Stadium.
In hindsight, the coach said he probably should have made changes.
"We showed signs of fatigue," Papas said. "Whether it is understandable, I'm not sure, but it was evident. They trained well on Saturday and we backed them to back-up the game in Adelaide. You are never going to be able to completely quantify the effects of what that took out of them."
The loss was a disappointing way for home-grown midfielder Angus Thurgate to mark his 100th A-League game for Newcastle.
Jason Hoffman played 13 minutes off the bench for his 196th A-League appearance to join Ben Kantarovski as the Jets' most-capped player.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
